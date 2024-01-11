LG Sinha Flags Off Exposure Visit Of J&K Students To IIT Kanpur

JAMMU, Jan 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the exposure visit of the batch of 98 Students of Secondary and Senior Secondary from Government schools of J&K UT to IIT Kanpur, today.

He interacted with the students and extended his good wishes for the 5-day visit which will include a 3-day stay at IIT Kanpur and also the visit to Regional Science City Lucknow.

The visit will provide an opportunity to students to learn about the latest technologies like robotics, IT arena, Artificial Intelligence etc and research being conducted by IIT Kanpur. Students can also explore various career opportunities available in the field of Engineering and Technology.

Under the exposure visit, an MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur by Samagra Shiksha, J&K under the aegis of School Education Department.

On their return, the students will also visit India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort and other historical places at New Delhi.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary to Government, School Education Department and senior officers of Samagra Shiksha were also present.