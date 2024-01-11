LG Reviews Development And Security Scenario In Jammu Division

JAMMU, Jan 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and discussed various issues concerning development and security in Jammu Division.

The meeting emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross border smuggling.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the District Administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of tourism.

He directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect youth of all Panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Lt Governor further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes. Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels, he said.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; R R Swain, DGP, other senior officers, Administrative Secretaries; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.