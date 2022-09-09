LG Sinha chairs high level meeting to review functioning of Revenue Department

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor appraised implementation of several initiatives undertaken by the department for ensuring smooth delivery of services to the public.

The Lt Governor was briefed about Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani; Digitization of Land Records; Change of Land Use; issuance of Land Passbooks and Property cards; SVAMITVA Scheme etc.

Obsolete rules should be repealed and replaced with a more people-oriented regulatory system for ease of living, ease of governance and overall improvement of the efficiency of the Revenue department, the Lt Governor directed the officials.

The Lt Governor instructed the senior officials of the revenue department to work out viable solutions to address issues and challenges.

The Lt Governor emphasized on streamlining of online-Revenue Services to make the system more transparent & accountable to the common people.

He further advised for mapping of forest land, besides creating a dedicated IT cell in the Revenue department.

While reviewing the progress made under Land Records Information System, the chair was informed that a total of 8,21,40,595 of scanned documents, including Jamabandis, Mutations and Girdawaris have been uploaded till date.

Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to achieve the core objectives of Revenue Department and the progress registered under Digital India Land Record Modernization Program; Digitization of Maps and its updation/Survey through latest Geo-reference technology; Ground Truthing through Mobile App; Online-Revenue Services and End to End Integrated Workflow.

It was informed that the Revenue department is using a grievance redressal portal for timely disposal of grievances & complaints online.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Revenue Department gave a comprehensive overview of the working of Evacuees’ Property Department; Registration Department and Haj & Auqaf Affairs Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Achal Sethi, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and senior officials of Revenue Department attended the meeting.