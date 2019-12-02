LG reviews status of Jammu’s development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 2: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Local Bodies and every department and functionary associated with Solid Waste Management (SWM) to put in concerted efforts to achieve the desired results on the ground.

He issued these directions during the meeting he chaired to review Solid Waste Management and other Civic and Municipal issues of Jammu City besides various development projects, here at the Civil Secretariat.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Pankaj Magotra, Commissioner JMC among others attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor observed that the effective execution of Solid Waste Management is an important component for the betterment of civic life and needs special focus. He also enquired about the present strategy and future plan of action for effective Solid Waste management.

He directed the JMC for rationalizing the manpower for the effective Solid Waste Management and asked the officers to ensure that the work taken up under SWM should be compliant with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. He stressed on putting in place the scientific waste disposal mechanism and avoid the unscientific dumping and disposal. He also emphasized on the need to aware the masses about the segregation of waste at the source and its collection and disposal using the modern technology and manpower.

The functioning of already existing Solid Waste Management mechanism was also discussed during the meeting.

On Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, the Lt Governor directed the officers for beautification of the heritage by developing green patches and install lighting system to attract tourists and asked them to take various innovative measures to develop it into a major tourist attraction.

While reviewing the status of street lights, Murmu directed the officers to ensure the street lights of the Jammu city be made fully functional and necessary repair and augmentation be also done. He asked the officers to synergize their activities to remove the bottlenecks, if any, so that the people of the city do not face any inconvenience vis-a-viz street lighting.

The Lt Governor passed the directions for immediate completion of all the pendency in order to make the Ropeway project operational. He further directed for beautification and developing continuous plantation strips along the roads across Jammu city. He also directed for exploring the possibilities of roof top solar panels in the city, to begin with, in the Government buildings.

He also took a detailed briefing on various projects including Urban Mobility, e- Mobility, Traffic Management System, Semi-Ring Road, Jammu Airport Expansion,4-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Multi-Level Car Parkings, Tawi Barrage etc.