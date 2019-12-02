Massive searches in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 2: Army, CRPF and Police today carried out massive search operations in entire Chanderkote area of Ramban district including the National Highway following inputs given by the civilians that they had observed movement of a couple of militants in the area.

The search operation was called off this evening as no contact was established with the militants.

Sources said some civilians tipped off police that they had spotted couple of militants at Chanderkote in Ramban district.

Taking no chance, police parties from Ramban led by SSP Anita Sharma and Additional SP Sanjay Parihar immediately fanned out in different directions and launched search operations, which were joined by Army and CRPF. The searches continued for several hours.

However, sources said there was no contact with the militants.

They said there were no indications about movement of the militants in the area.