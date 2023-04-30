LG releases “Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guide book”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released “Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guide book” published by Tourism Federation of Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Tourism Federation of Jammu for selfless service to pilgrims.

The Lt Governor also shared the key initiatives taken by the UT Government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to facilitate the hassle-free & smooth pilgrimage of the devotees.

He further highlighted the efforts to promote spiritual tourism in Jammu Kashmir.

The representatives of Tourism Federation of Jammu expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration and the Shrine Board for augmenting the facilities for pilgrims and service providers.

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra will commence on 1st July this year and it will culminate on 31st August 2023.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Federation of Jammu; Kiran Wattal Chairman Shri Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society; Ajay Gupta President Association of Religious Tour Operators; B.B Kotwal President Bhaderwah Travel Trade Association; Kuldip Luthra President Jai Hind Manch and office-bearers of Tourism Federation were present.