Several delegations call on LG Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 30: Several delegations called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) Dr BD Mishra, at Raj Niwas.

A delegation comprising Nambardars of Leh town, led by the President of Municipal Committee Leh, Dr Ishey Namgyal, called on the LG. Advisor, Umang Narula; Principal Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal and Commissioner Secretary, PWD, Ajeet Kumar Sahu were present in the meeting.

Dr Ishey raised the issue about Leh Nullah (Tokpo), which was damaged due to the flash flood in 2010 and sought early restoration of the nullah. He also sought sanctioning of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) for Leh and new PHC building near Polo Ground.

Dr Ishey requested the LG to instruct Irrigation and Flood Control Division along with the PHE Department to conduct a detailed survey of the water flow system in Leh town, including the reservoirs with the involvement of local stakeholders and to frame water usage policy. He informed LG about the initiatives being taken by MC Leh to revive the traditional Chhurpon system (water regulator).

Nambardars from Leh town raised several issues, including the need to implement rural development schemes in Upper Leh town; early completion of the Trans-Himalayan Cultural Centre in Upper Leh and setting up an electric crematorium at Tharpaling, etc.

LG sought alternatives from MC Leh for the setting up of the PHC in Leh town. He instructed Sahu to prepare the DPR for the Leh Nullah on a mission mode and also to appoint an officer to avoid wasting time on correspondence. He also instructed to set up an electric crematorium at the earliest.

LG instructed MC Leh to develop both pasture land in Skara along with putting up a fence around the boundary, ensuring that the water source doesn’t deplete, installing benches for people and only allowing cattle to graze in the grazing zone, etc.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Aryan Valley, led by Tashi Namgail called on the LG and raised several issues, viz settlement of land issues of Gurgurdow monastery and the public land of Garkon village at Gurgurdo; development of tourism circuit and wayside amenities; tourism incentives for construction of hotel and guest houses; development of horticulture and animal husbandry sectors; representatives in LAACL Kargil for the preservation of the unique Aryan culture; unification of all the four villages in Aryan Valley, i.e. Darchiks, Garkon, Dha and Hanu, with Leh district along with the creation of a block and constituency at LAHDC Leh; creation of a separate Panchayat Halqa for Darchiks revenue village ; completion of Darchiks-Mantha-Langthoth road, etc.

Director, Rajya Sainik Board Ladakh, Col (Retd) Lobzang Nima also called on the LG and informed about the identification of land with the help of LAHDC Kargil at Kargil for setting up Veer Nari Suksa Kargil for the Veer Naris of Kargil. He also informed LG about the demand from ex-servicemen from Kargil to set up ECHS Polyclinic at Kargil along with shops for opening their office.

LG commended Col Neema and instructed him to put up the fence and the board on the land allotted by LAHDc Kargil for the Veer Nari Suksa Kargil.