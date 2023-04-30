Natrang stages play ‘Lottery Ka Ticket’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged play ‘Lottery Ka Ticket’ written by Showkat Thanvi and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play revolves around the story of one ‘Munshi Ji’ who buys a lottery ticket and is consumed by the idea of winning it.

He is over optimistic rather obsessed with the idea of winning the money and plans how he would utilize the cash that he gets after winning the lottery.

He resigns from his job as he thinks that he is going to be rich and does not need a mundane job to feed his family anymore.

His wife and brother on the other hand are apprehensive about all this. They try to warn him about his doings but seeing his enthusiasm they also join the fantasy Munshi Ji is living in.

The play gives a relative picture of a middle class family that hopes and relies on the concept of ‘Easy money’ and the idea of becoming rich overnight.

These hopes are scattered when the true reality bites in. The play also tells us about the harrowing distress that lack of money or material wealth can have on a family. The play ends with a hilarious note when Munshi Ji’s sister-in-law dies but he is still obsessed with the idea of winning lottery.

The artists who performed in the play were Vishal Sharma, Aadesh Dhar, Abhimanyu Choudhary, Naina Rakwal, Kushal Bhat, Sheryaar Salaria and Sumit Bandaral.

Lights were executed by Neeraj Kant whereas the sound was scored by Aadesh Dhar.

The presentation was done by Mihir Gujral and the show was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen.