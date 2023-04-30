New CCI Jammu team takes over charge of Chamber office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Newly elected president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arun Gupta along with senior vice president Anil Gupta, junior vice president Rajeev Gupta, secretary general Manish Gupta, secretary Rajesh Gupta and treasurer Rajesh Gupta assumed charge of office today at a simple but impressive ceremony at Chamber House.

Arun Gupta in his brief address assured the members of his availability 24×7 for redressal of their grievances. He said that Chamber of Commerce & Industry is like a bridge between Industry Commerce and the Government. It shall be his endeavour to further strengthen and activate interaction with the government.

Talking about the under construction of adjoining Chamber Auditorium, he assured to expedite the remaining work so that the Auditorium is made functional at the earliest.

He further added that apart from looking after the Interests of industry and commerce, Chamber has been raising the issues confronting the society. As a responsible organization, Chamber shall be guarding and fighting for Jammu cause. While thanking the members for electing him president for the 2nd term in succession, he solicited the support and cooperation of all the worthy members for making chamber of commerce and Industry strong, effective and a role model for others to emulate.

Arun Gupta expressed his gratitude to election president, Shiv Partap Gupta, chief election observers Prithvi Raj Gupta, Romesh Chander Gupta, YV Sharma, Members of the election committee, Manmohan Singh, Kulbhushan Gupta, Vijay Gupta and Anil Gupta for working tirelessly in conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.

Prominent among those who visited Chamber House to greet and bless the new elected president Arun Gupta and his team include Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, Padma Bhushan, Suresh Sharma, Retd Judge, Ravinder Raina- president BJP J&K, Kavinder Gupta former DyCM, Priya Sethi (BJP) & Yudhvir Sethi (BJP), Vikram Randwa (BJP), . Sat Sharma (BJP), Rattan Lal Gupta (NC), Raman Bhalla (Congress working president). Yogesh Sawhney (Cong), Gulchain Singh Charak (DSS chief), Dr Rohit Apni Party, Dev Raj Sharma, president Brahman Sabha, Romesh Chander Gupta, president Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha and his team, Ramesh Arora, president Arorbans Sabha and his team, Rajesh Jain president Association of Industries Gangyal, Deepak Dhawan, president Birpur Industrial Association and President’s of different Trade and Bazar Associations, Parveen Sharma, Chairman Citizen Cooperative Bank along with his team and many others.