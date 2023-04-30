GoI must explain why Assembly elections not being held in J&K: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, April 30: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today asked the Election Commission of India and Government of India to explain why the Assembly Elections are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The elections are being delayed without justification in J&K. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India and Government of India to explain as to why the Assembly Elections have been delayed,” said Bukhari while addressing a public rally at Mandi in Poonch district.

Referring to the terror attack in Poonch, he said that “We are concerned over the terror attack in which our five soldiers were martyred. The innocent people should not be harassed. However, those people who provided any kind of support to the terrorists should be handled as per the law.”

Meanwhile, he criticized the traditional political parties for misleading the people of J&K with their divisive agenda on the name of autonomy, self-rule and other things. He said these politicians blame others but they themselves go to Delhi to protect themselves.

Bukhari said that his party took risks and stood up when no other politician was ready to speak for the people of J&K who were troubled with the abrogation of special status and downgrading of J&K State into UT. “We promise what can be achieved. Our agenda is peace, prosperity and equitable development in J&K. The divisive agenda adopted by traditional political parties was responsible for unaccounted deaths and destruction for the last 72 years,” he said.

He also criticized BJP who got 25 assembly seats in the last assembly elections from Jammu and joined hands with PDP within 24 hours after the declaration of the results. He appealed to the people to give a majority to the Apni Party in the assembly elections to form a Govt.

On this occasion, dozens of prominent people led by ex-Aquaf Administrator Raiz Atish joined Apni Party in presence of Altaf Bukhari. Prominent among those who joined Apni Party include Choudhary Mohd Shafi Mello, Choudhary Isthakar, Choudhary Khalik Anjum, Gurinderpal Singh and Haji Nazir Ahmed Bhatti.

Apni Party senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that “A political thinking has emerged after August 5, 2019 which prefers peace, brotherhood, and development. For the last seven decades, a divisive agenda of division and rule was adopted by the traditional political parties which widened the gap between the people of two regions, Jammu and Kashmir.”

Provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh and Ex-MLA Shah Mohammed Tantary also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various issues of the people in Poonch district.