Advisor Narula, Secy Telecom Rajaraman review telecom services in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 30: Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula, today held a joint review meeting with Secretary Telecom and Chairman DCC GoI, K Rajaraman, to discuss the challenges faced by telecom service providers in Ladakh.

As per a statement, the meeting focused on exploring possible solutions to ensure that the telecom services are reliable, efficient, and accessible to all.

During the meeting, Advisor Narula emphasized the need for a telecom network on the highways, suggesting that the network must be available on the main routes to assist citizens and tourists during their travel.

He proposed several measures to improve telecommunications infrastructure in remote areas of Ladakh, such as Shan Shaday in Kargil and Leh district.

Secretary Telecom, K Rajaraman, instructed officials to complete the pending survey works of the 4G Saturation Project so that projects could be implemented on time. He also assured to provide all the support required for hundred per cent mobile coverage in UT Ladakh.

Director Bharatnet, BSNL, New Delhi, VP Singh, delivered a detailed presentation on the status of telecom services in Ladakh. The presentation covered a range of topics including the status of uncovered census villages; electricity connection status of the 4G Saturation Project; Bharatnet Project UT Ladakh etc.

Ladakh has a total of 1352 Base Transceiver Station (BTS) services operated by Airtel, BSNL, and RJIO, offering 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network technology.

This network infrastructure has helped cater to the demands of a significant number of mobile users in the region, with a total subscriber base of 581,068 postpaid and prepaid users.

So far, 379 villages/hamlets have been surveyed for 4G network saturation, with 233 new network sites proposed, 165 lands acquired, 68 land acquisitions pending, 64 forest lands processed in Parivesh portal, and 7 existing 2G/3G upgrades.

The meeting discussed the challenges faced by telecom infrastructure in Ladakh, including the lack of electricity at 186 Gram Panchayat VSAT locations, equipment theft and damage, and the need for IT peripherals, WiFi routers, and solar equipment. They deliberated on the support required from the administration to address these issues and improve the telecom infrastructure in the region.

The representative from Jio informed the meeting that 16 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) have been launched in Leh town, and Principal Secretary, IT Department, Ladakh, Sanjeev Khirwar, assured all possible support to the telecom authorities. He also urged the officials to complete the surveys on time.