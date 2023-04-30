CJ concludes 2-day tour of Doda District

*Lays thrust on speedy disposal of cases

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Apr 30: Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Administrative Judge of Doda, today concluded 2-day visit of the district.

On the last day of the visit, Chief Justice and Justice Wasim Nargal inspected Court Complex Doda and inaugurated lawyers’ chamber. Besides reviewing the functioning of courts, they also interacted with lawyers and judicial officers and took a detailed review of the working of different courts and the mechanism of serving justice to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice emphasized on the need to ensure fair and speedy disposal of cases with special focus on old cases. He reminded all the members of the legal fraternity of the important role they have to play in making system just and for the welfare of the common masses. Chief Justice interacted with the members of the Bar, who projected various demands before him.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Nargal said that lawyers are the path-breakers of justice system and their dedication and integrity are the lifeblood of courts. “Chief Justice has always prioritised their genuine needs”, he said, adding “these chambers will undoubtedly provide them with the conducive environment required to serve their clients effectively, ensuring the administration of speedy justice to litigants”.

“Chief Justice has been instrumental in implementing several reforms to modernize the judiciary, including the live streaming of court proceedings and the e-courts initiative. These reforms have made the legal system more transparent, efficient, and accessible to the public”, Justice Nargal said.

Yesterday, Chief Justice along with Justice Nargal, Principal District Sessions Judge Sunit Gupta, DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan and SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom attended a function at Bhaderwah Campus.

On the occasion, Chief Justice emphasised on the role of discipline and knowledge in the lives of the youth in building a strong nation. He encouraged the students and the audience to choose the right path and adherence to law. The students, as well as the faculty of the Bhaderwah campus, were elated to hear the Chief Justice.

Later, Chief Justice visited court complex Bhaderwah and interacted with Judicial Officers of the district and reviewed the working of the judicial system. He also distributed wheel chairs and hearing aids at court complex Bhaderwah. Chief justice also inspected the progress of the work at the new court complex at Sarna and directed the concerned agency that the project be completed within the timeline.