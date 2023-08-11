LG meets family members of Madan Das Devi

Excelsior Correspondent

MAHARASHTRA, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of Late Madan Das Devi Ji at their residence in Solapur. He paid tribute to Madan Das Devi Ji and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Paid tribute to Pujya Shri Madan Das Devi Ji at his paternal house in Karmala, Solapur. He tirelessly worked for the social change and showed us a new path. His ideas and ideals will continue to guide future generations,” the Lt Governor tweeted.