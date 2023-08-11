Encourage women to join CAPFs

A recent parliamentary committee report has drawn attention to the low representation of women in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and made several recommendations to address this issue. The committee has urged the Union Home Ministry to take steps to encourage more women to join the CAPFs. Currently, only a few have managed to surpass the 5% women’s representation threshold recommended by the previous committee. Unfortunately, the CAPFs still have an extremely limited presence of female personnel. This situation poses a considerable challenge, particularly when it comes to managing female protestors during civil and community conflicts. The substantial absence of women within the CAPFs creates a complex dynamic for the male police force. Given the clear legal guidelines for handling female protestors, the circumstances are not in favour of the CAPFs.

The committee’s foremost focus remains on enhancing the representation of women and has proposed a diverse range of strategies to achieve this objective. The primary goal is to ensure the greater participation of women in the CAPFs. This initiative carries a dual advantage for women: apart from contributing economically to their families, it serves as a significant stride towards fostering self-reliance. Throughout history, India has witnessed remarkable instances of women making heroic contributions to the defence of the nation. In certain instances, they have courageously stood alongside their male counterparts, fighting pivotal battles in the most challenging terrain. We are indebted to these remarkable sacrifices, which unequivocally demonstrate their determination and capabilities.

“Soft postings” for women officers can be an option to address the concern that difficult terrain and working conditions often discourage women from joining the forces. The focus should be on recruiting 25 per cent of local youngsters from border districts, particularly from areas affected by militancy or left-wing extremism, to channel the energy and talent of youth away from extremism and terrorism. Overall, the report aims to address the gender imbalance and improve the representation of women and other marginalised groups within the CAPFs.