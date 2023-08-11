DIG UR Range reviews security for I-Day, Kounsernag Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 11: DIG Udhampur-Reasi (UR) Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, today conducted a security review meeting at the District Police Office Reasi in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day 2023 celebrations and the Kounsernag Yatra.

Amit Gupta, SSP Reasi, YR Bunker, Commandant of CRPF 6th Bn, RC Kotwal of IRP-1st BN, Col Manjinder Singh from Military Station Reasi among other officers attended the meeting.

A statement said that the meeting began with detailed discussions on security arrangements for both the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the yatras during the month. Each officer provided their insights and plans to ensure a peaceful and successful execution of these events.

SSP Reasi presented an overview of the security measures already in place, in close coordination with intelligence agencies and deployed security forces.

The DIG expressed concerns about preventing any potential revival of militancy in the district and emphasized the importance of a proactive approach and high alertness levels.

He reviewed the security preparations for vital installations, including the SMVD Shrine and the yatra route, to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the shrine daily.

The DIG instructed for a joint security drill with CAPF to prioritize the shrine’s security. He also highlighted the need for verifying migrants, pony porters, and others in the Katra town vicinity to prevent the entry of suspicious individuals.

Additionally, thorough checks were directed for hotels and residential accommodations to verify the background of visitors. The directive emphasized social media monitoring and generating human intelligence.

DIG Suleman Choudhary urged full commitment from the security personnel to ensure the peaceful success of Independence Day 2023.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, highlighting the importance of coordination and cooperation among all security forces and sister agencies.