Mega cultural event tomorrow to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages, are going to host a scintillating cultural event on August 13 as part of nationwide Meri Maati Mere Desh Campaign launched towards the end of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

Addressing a press conference here today, Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, flanked by Joint Director Information Jammu, Atul Gupta and Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma, rolled out the plan for the upcoming grand spectacle.

The ‘Mega Cultural Event’ promises to be a captivating celebration of the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, aligning perfectly with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign launched by the Government.

“The event is more than just an entertainment extravaganza; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s sovereignty and heritage. “With pride and celebratory glory, we wish this Independence Day instills patriotic devotion in all citizens,” remarked Vivekanand Rai.

As the nation celebrates its 77th year of independence, the ‘Mega Cultural Event’ will serve as a platform for citizens to come together and bask in the richness of their cultural diversity. Attendees can expect a range of performances, artistic displays, and interactive exhibits that showcase the essence of the region’s cultural tapestry.

Extending a warm invitation to all citizens to join in this momentous occasion, Mr Rai said that the ‘Mega Cultural Event’ at Central Park Bahu Plaza on August 13, 2023, promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable experience. In a world where division can sometimes overshadow unity, events like these stand as a beacon of harmony and shared identity, he added.

Joint Director Information Jammu informed the media about the major highlights of the program viz patriotic song presentations, solo and group songs, dances on patriotic themes, instrumental performances and many more. He urged the media to give wide publicity of the event to showcase rich culture and heritage of Jammu and for maximum participation of the public

Deputy Director Information (PR) Jammu, Dr Vikas Sharma; Field Publicity Officer, Mukesh Kumar and other officers were present on the occasion.