LG Manoj Sinha interacts with Gallantry Awardees of Indian Airforce

Srinagar, August 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with serving and retired Gallantry Awardees of Indian Airforce at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor felicitated Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal, Group Capt R Agarwal, Wg Cdr Rajiv Chauhan and Sq Ldr S Nair and complimented them for their service towards the Nation.

The Lt Governor lauded the personnel of security forces for their indispensable contributions towards ensuring peace and progress of the country.

We are always indebted to the veterans and serving personnel of all security forces who are guarding the Nation and ensuring peaceful and safe environment for citizens, the Lt Governor added.