LG Sinha pays homage to Maqbool Sherwani and the brave soldiers of Sikh Regiment at Baramulla

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid homage to the Lion of Baramulla, Maqbool Sherwani and the brave soldiers of Sikh Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice to save the lives of thousands of Kashmiris and foiled the invasion of Pakistan army regulars and tribal raiders.

The Lt Governor laid wreath at Sikh War Memorial and then paid tributes to Maqbool Sherwani at Maqbool Memorial Sheerwani Hall Baramulla. He also honoured the family of Maqbool Sheerwani, war veterans and kins of freedom fighters during the visit.

Remembering the contributions of Maqbool Sherwani, the Lt Governor said, in October 1947, this young man fought the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government and its army and protected the pride of the tricolor.

The Lt Governor also recalled the Sikh heroes led by Lt Colonel Diwan Ranjit Rai who had set a unique example of dedication, valor and devotion to duty in protecting every inch of the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said that all sections of the society should work together to build a strong and peaceful J&K which is economically, socially and culturally rich, to fulfill the dreams of our forefathers.

I also salute the sacrifices of our forefathers who kept our flag flying high and ensured our journey on the road to progress was uninterrupted. Youth must take the inspiration from ideas and ideals that shaped our destiny to face the challenges of the future, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said, today, J&K is marching ahead towards peace, development and prosperity only because of the sacrifices made by our security personnel, brave hearts like Maqbool Sherwani and their families.

We are on a threshold of a new era in J&K. Let us work together to make history and ensure our rightful place in Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We must work shoulder to shoulder to build a prosperous Jammu Kashmir, he further added.

The Lt Governor observed that the historic turn of August 2019 instilled a new confidence in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the last three years, we have overcome many obstacles and difficulties and made new achievements by breaking the restrictions and anti-development laws acting as a hindrance in the path of progress.

Highlighting the developmental scenario in the district, the Lt Governor observed that in Baramulla district, the government had set a target of completing 1038 projects last year but completed 1082 projects, more than the target. This year in the District Capex budget, Baramulla has been alloted Rs 1515 crore and work is going on in 1520 projects. Thousands of projects are also being completed under the Central Sector Scheme which will create a better future for the common citizens, he added.

Reiterating that peace is the pre-condition for progress, the Lt Governor said that terrorism and hatred have no place in a civilized society that believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and it is the responsibility of the people to teach a lesson to those who want to weaken this spirit.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation project at Government Medical College, Baramulla at a cost of Rs 30 crore, besides dedicating Kalayban Bridge to the local population, catering to the needs of around 4,000 people.

The Lt Governor said that, in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, every person has to take a pledge to stand up against the forces that weaken the country. Let us all together ensure the participation of every citizen in the development process and bring back those who have gone astray back in the mainstream, he further asserted.

The Lt Governor extended his special greetings and gratitude to the members of the military, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who are working day and night in maintaining peace and guarding the borders.

Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson Baramulla lauded the Lt Governor led administration for taking revolutionary measures for the welfare of the people of J&K, especially for the empowerment of women. She further asked the people to remember all the great personalities who sacrificed their lives while protecting J&K from the enemies.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, also spoke on the occasion and paid his tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives for protecting the motherland.

Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Touseef Raina President, Municipal Council Baramulla; PRI members, officers of Police and Civil administration, besides people in large numbers were present on the occasion.