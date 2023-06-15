LG makes surprise check of Shelter Home for Urban Homeless

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a surprise inspection at Shelter Home for Urban Homeless at Boria Basti, Bahu Fort here today.

The Lt Governor during the visit reviewed facilities being provided to the dwellers. He also heard their grievances, during the interaction.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure round the clock availability of all basic amenities, sufficient water supply, proper sanitation and cleanliness in the premises.

The Shelter Home is being run by Jammu Municipal Corporation, through NGO Jagriti Mahila Udyog Kendra.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by the senior civil and police officials.