Rowing C’ship concludes in Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: The 4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship concluded at Indoor Sports Complex in Elahibagh, here today. Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Waqf Board was the chief guest on this occasion.

The championship was organized by the District Rowing Association in collaboration with J&K Rowing and Sculling Association and the J&K Sports Council, the championship saw over 250 enthusiastic boys and girls from different schools and clubs in Srinagar participate with great fervor.

There were 55 races which took place today showcasing various disciplines of indoor rowing and witnessing the enthusiastic participation of all the contestants. Bilquis Mir, an International Player of Kayaking and Canoeing and the esteemed Director of Water Sports, highlighted the profound significance of sports activities in the daily lives of people of all ages. She wholeheartedly applauded the tremendous participation of girls in the championship, recognizing their dedication, talent and invaluable contribution to the event.

Dr. Andrabi, expressed her deep appreciation for the organizers and participants, especially the talented female players who showed exceptional enthusiasm throughout the championship. She assured the District Rowing Association of her full support and encouraged them to continue organizing such remarkable events in the future.

The closing ceremony of the championship was graced by several distinguished personalities, including Tariq Ghani, President of the CCIK, Farooq Ganderbali, and other esteemed members of the CCIK. Tariq Ghani expressed his strong commitment to collaborate with the association and organize more remarkable events in the future, fostering a culture of sportsmanship and unity.