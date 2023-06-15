Bandipora tops in deliverables ranking through out J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Bandipora, June 15: District Bandipora has achieved a significant accomplishment, emerging as the leading district in terms of deliverables in UT Level Evaluation Report of the Government. With its unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting targets, Bandipora has surpassed expectations, setting a commendable benchmark for efficiency and productivity.

The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed said that the district’s exceptional performance in delivering on its commitments is a testament to the hard work and collaborative efforts of its diligent workforce and visionary officers.

By focusing on optimizing processes, streamlining operations, and fostering a culture of accountability, Bandipora has consistently performed well, elevating its position to the forefront of success.

Dr. Owais said that in a meeting convened for e launch of panchayat ranking for UT under ABDP, Aspirational Block Ranking for FY 2022-23, Ranking of Districts on deliverables and District Good Governance Index 3.0, Bandipora was declared First in ranking of Deliverables through out JK UT and 2nd in Good Governance Index in Kashmir division.

He urged the officers to maintain the top position and also improve the indicators in other areas.

It is worth mentioning that Bandipora is the first district to have its own Panchayat index and drug de-addiction centre, besides having all mandated social welfare centers like senior citizen home and one stop centre for women. The District Bandipora also topped in the growth of mutton , poultry , horticulture, and milk production.

The District also witnessed increased tourist footfall and increase in credit provided for self emploment, thereby engaging more and more youth in employment generation programs.

As District Bandipora continues its journey towards progress and development, it remains dedicated to upholding its high standards in increasing the number of beneficiaries covered under Atal Pension (PMSBY+PMJJBY), increase in Employment provided under MGNREGA besides increasing basic facilities to the general public.

Emphasizing the significance of dedication, collaboration, and innovation in achieving remarkable outcomes, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed appreciated the efforts of district officers for improvement in rank and appreciated them for achieving the remarkable milestone of securing the rank first.