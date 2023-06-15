Baljeet Kour joins as Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 2005 batch Baljeet Kour today joined as Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Jammu after rendering services as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Range Jammu.

Known for her dedication to work and quest for perfection, Baljeet Kour had been the core strength of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Srinagar and she has been instrumental in implementing the citizen charter of Income Tax adopted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

She has also made efforts to implement the facility of accepting the income tax in all the branches of J&K Bank and during her charge Jammu range has achieved all the targets set by CBDT.

Under her guidance, awareness programme in the shape of outreach were made in all the major districts of Jammu region.