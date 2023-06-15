Srinagar emerges as top performing district under ABDP, APDP

*District also achieves First Rank under DGGI in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: Continuing its endeavour on the Developmental front, the Srinagar District has been Ranked as Top Performing District under Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme(APDP) and Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) for the year 2022-23.

The District has also scored First Rank under District Good Governance Index(DGGI)3.0 among all the 10 Districts of the Kashmir Division.

Under Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP), the (4)four Panchayats of Srinagar District including Fakir Gujree-B, Panzinara-A, Khonmoh-C and Soiteng Panchayat were declared Top Most Performing Panchayats by achieving aggregate score of 84.04, 84.31, 82.52 and 83.90 points respectively across the J&K.

The Panchayats were identified for focused development and improvement efforts under the APDP for the year 2022-23. The aim under APDP was to uplift the socio-economic development scenario in these panchayats by addressing the specific areas highlighted by the selected parameters/indicators.

Similarly, under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) ranking for the year 2022-23, the Harwan and Khonmoh Blocks in Srinagar District were ranked Top Performing Blocks among all CD Blocks of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Harwan Block of the District has achieved a score of 80.10, while Khonmoh Block has scored 79.20 points on the Ranking Dashboard.

Under District Good Governance Index(DGGI)-3.0, a tool to assess and benchmark Governance at the District level, the Srinagar District scored First Rank among all the 10 Districts of Kashmir Division by scoring 6.0045 District wise Composite Score.

Speaking about the achievements, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has said that this is a pride moment for Srinagar District which has been attained through a collective team effort. The DC has also congratulated the Officers and urged them to work with added zeal and dedication to retain the top ranks.

Pertinent to mention that, in order to achive 100 percent saturation under 61 Parameters/ Indicators of ABDP covering 4 major aspects of Human Development viz poverty, Health & Nutrition, Education and Basic infrastructure, Smart Kindergartens, Vocational Training Centre, Automatic Bio Chemistry Analyser, Delivery Table with Multi Para Monitor and Baby Warmer were established in Harwan Block.

Besides composite Health Cum Nutrition Centre were also constructed apart from upgradation of public infrastructure.

Similarly, in Khonmoh Block, Smart Classrooms, Smart Kindergatens and Vocational Training Center were established. In addition, Digital X-ray with CR system 500MA and NIBP Monitors, Composite Health cum Nutrition centres have been set up in the Block.

Besides, provision for a Micro Irrigation facility was also made.

While, Foot Bridges and link roads have also been constructed in the Block.

Likewise, under Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, 4 most backward Panchayats of District were given focused development and improvement efforts under the APDP for the year 2022-23 with the aim to uplift the socio-economic development scenario in these panchayats.