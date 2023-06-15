Azad meets Hajj pilgrims, urges to pray for peace in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today met the Haji’s at Hajj House Srinagar and inquired about the facilities being provided for the sacred pilgrimage by the UT government.

Azad asked pilgrims if they need any further assistance and he wished them well for the pilgrimage. He also urged them to pray for the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir at the holy site and seek blessings for the whole humanity.

“As you are stepping up for the most sacred pilgrimage of your life, I urge you all to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. I am sure your prayers will be heard there and we will usher to a new dawn of peace and development with these prayers,” he told the Hajjis.

Among others present on the occasion were GM Saroori Vice Chairman, Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial president Kashmir, Salman Nizami chief spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam Provincial general secretary, Amir Bhatt -Distt president Srinagar and others.