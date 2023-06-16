Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jun 16: An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint parties of the Army and police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in the wee hours of Friday.

It has been reported that the encounter broke out after security forces received specific input on the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the LoC.

“An #encounter underway between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.