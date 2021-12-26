LG inaugurates upgraded facility at paediatric cancer ward & children’s play area at SMGS Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the upgraded facility at paediatric cancer ward & children’s play area at SMGS Hospital, Jammu.

The Lt Governor observed that Sparkle Women Club is a living example of how selfless service can make a real contribution, a profound difference in our society. Those who choose to serve the disadvantaged unconditionally are doing greater service to humanity, the Lt Governor said.

The transformation of the paediatirc cancer ward has been made possible by the Sparkle Women Club, a voluntary organization dedicated to public service, he added.

The Lt Governor said, “We are building a strong well-developed public health care system that aims to ensure the highest possible level of health and well-being of people”.

He appealed for the active participation of communities and healthcare workers in prevention efforts amid fears of third Covid wave.

The Lt Governor underlined that the biggest example of selfless service can be witnessed across the hospitals.

“In the last 20 months, we have seen countless true heroes, hidden behind PPE kits and masks. They risked their own lives to save others”, he added.

“Our doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ambulance drivers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, sanitation and other front line workers courageously fought against two waves of covid pandemic and continue to do so. I salute their spirit of selfless service”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the last seven and half years have witnessed a revolution in the health sector of J&K which was never seen in the last 7 decades. The increased funding for the health sector of the UT has resulted in substantial improvement in J&K’s health ranking, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasized the role of civil society members in the vaccination drive for 15 to 18 years age group commencing January 03, 2022, and booster dose for health care workers from January 10, 2022 as announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

He also urged the NGOs and volunteers engaged in community service to come forward and complement the government’s efforts in the fight against the drug menace.

Earlier, the Lt Governor took a round of various wards of the hospital and also interacted with the children.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, while speaking on the occasion appreciated the Sparkle Women Club for their noble endeavours and underlined the importance of community participation in public welfare initiatives for the betterment of society.

Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AHs Jammu informed about the upcoming health care facilities catering to the patients.

Poonam Sethi, Chairperson, and Sarika Sethi, Co-founder of the Sparkle Women Club thanked the Hospital Administration and the Medical fraternity for rendering their support to the organization.

Benu Lakra, Project Head, Sparkle Women Club, briefed about the various initiatives undertaken by the organization for the welfare of the people.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, DC Jammu; Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent; faculty members, Dr GS Saini, Dr Sanjeev Digra; members of Sparkle Women Club, Doctors, nursing staff and people were present on the occasion.