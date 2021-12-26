Home Ministry moots ‘One Area, One Force’ concept in J&K for better coordination

‘CRPF likely to get major role after JKP’

* Pattern of NE, Naxal-hit States, Punjab

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 26: The Union Home Ministry is reported to have mooted ‘One Area, One Force’ concept in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of North East, Naxal-affected States, Punjab etc for better coordination among security agencies engaged in anti-militancy operations especially in the Valley.

Recently, the top officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Security Guards (NSG) etc who visited the Kashmir valley in the wake of targeted killings of police personnel and civilians, were reported to have studied the proposal.

Sources told the Excelsior that the proposal is in lines with North East, Left extremism hit States and Punjab where it has proved successful. In North East, Assam Rifles operate as second force after local police while in Naxal-affected States, the CRPF is secondary force after police. In Punjab, the BSF has been designated as second force after Punjab Police.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, the proposal is to keep CRPF as second major force after Jammu and Kashmir Police. The BSF, SSB, CISF etc will be called based on the requirement if the proposal is implemented,” sources said.

However, Army will remain in forefront in the anti-militancy operations in the hinterland also besides the Line of Control (LoC) where it was engaged in curbing infiltration attempts by the militants from Pakistan.

The step, as per the sources, is aimed at better coordination among the security agencies engaged in the anti-militancy operations besides maintenance of law and order situation.

“The BSF or SSB which have also significant presence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir other than the International Border will remain stationed but called only in case of requirement,” sources said, adding the concept has worked successfully in the North East, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other States affected by the Naxalism and Punjab.

Senior officers of various para-military forces, who were deputed by the Union Home Ministry to study the situation in Kashmir and suggest counter-militancy measures in the wake of targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored militants of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, minorities and non-locals etc were also positive to the concept of implementation of ‘One Area, One Force’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said top brass of various agencies was of the view that operation of multiple security agencies in the Valley wasn’t good for coordination and only limited forces should be engaged in anti-militancy operations with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) playing major role along with the Army.

During recent past, the militants have stepped-up targeted attacks on police personnel and civilians including minorities and non-locals. Six police personnel have been martyred recently in the attacks while more than dozen civilians including those from minorities and outsiders were killed.

Apart from local militants of different outfits, some Pakistanis were also involved in the killings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Jammu and Kashmir for four days in the end of October this year along with top brass of Ministry of Home Affairs and heads of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

During his meetings with Jammu and Kashmir administration including top officials of security agencies, various decisions were taken for tackling militancy and finishing it completely in the Kashmir valley.

“The decisions are being implemented by the administration in phases,” sources pointed out.

After the targeted killings, top counter-terror experts of various para-military forces had camped in the Kashmir valley coordinating operations against the killers with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).