LG inaugurates Resident Commissioner office

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 22: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur inaugurated the office of Resident Commissioner, Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi.

The office, situated at NBCC Building, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi will function as nodal office outside Ladakh for matters pertaining to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

It will also serve as an outreach office of the administration for the people of Ladakh aimed at providing assistance to patients, students and officials seeking coordination assistance and support in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and rest of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that after creation of new UT of Ladakh, its Resident Commissioner Office was functioning temporarily from Ladakh House at Kautilya Marg.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Resident Commissioner Ladakh showed the facilities available in the office to the LG and visiting guests.

Advisor, Umang Narula; CMD NBCC, P.K Gupta; Reshma, ED NBCC; Nouman Ahmed, CEO, NSL; Chief Accounts Officer, Kaneez Fatima; Sumera Shafi, I/C Deputy Resident Commissioner and Resident Commissioner Office staff as well as engineering and Estate teams of NBCC was present on the occasion.