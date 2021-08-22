Devotees pay obeisance at Budha Amarnath Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Devotees from different parts of country and J&K today paid obeisance at Budha Amarnath in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district, Prachin Amarnath cave at Tejwara in Bijebehara tehsil of Anantnag district in Kashmir Valley and ancient Omoh Shiv temple in Veerinag area of Anantnag district today on the occasion of Sharavan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Though like last year this year too the yatra was restricted due to COVID Pandemic to Budha Amarnath in Poonch district which usually starts 15 days prior to Raksha Bandan festival, the Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Niwas (BABAYN), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrangdal (BD) organised a symbolic yatra to holy temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Sawan Purnima festival today.

The activists of VHP and BD from all states and UTs of Northern India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UT of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs participated in the yatra which started from here yesterday and paid obeisance at holy temple of Budha Amarnath today. The yatris after performing Puja archana in the holy temple in a traditional way started their return journey to Jammu later.

The yatra was led by national convener of BD Sohan Singh Solanki and its co convener, Srikant Ji. They were chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and Baba Budha Amarnath Ki Jai’. The yatra was also accompanied by J&K general secretary VHP, Abisheikh Gupta, State secretary, VHP, Karan Singh, Yatra incharge Nishu Gupta and Bajrang Dal State convener, Kartik Sudan.

The VHP media incharge Rajesh Bhasin said that due to Corona Pandemic this year the yatra was a low key affair and to keep the tradition alive the symbolic yatra was organised by VHP and BD.

Meanwhile, devotees from different parts of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region paid obeisance at Prachin Amarnath cave at Thajiwara in Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district today. The devotees held day-long Puja Archana in the holy cave and prayed for eradication of COVID Pandemic, global peace and prosperity of human beings. They offered flowers, water and milk to Lord Shiva in the cave to seek his blessings for welfare of mankind.

The yatra was organised by Devasthan Welfare Committee tehsil Bijebehara. The devotees used to pay obeisance at this shrine since Puranic period on the occasion of Sawan Purnima. As per Hindu scriptures the holy cave of Thajiwara has same religious significance as that of Shri Amarnath Ji.

A selected gathering of devotees thronged the holy Shiv temple at Omoh Veerinag on the occasion of Sawan Purnima today and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva. The devotees offered flowers, milk and water to Shivlingam in the temple and prayed for the well being of mankind. On the occasion, a Maha Yagya was also organised in the temple by Veerinag Prabhandak Committee under the supervision of its general secretary R K Bhat. The Maha Yagya culminated with Puranahuti which was followed by serving of Prashad to devotees.

The function was attended by State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma, DC and SSP Anantnag. Rohit Koul hoisted the flag being the highest bidder. While hawan was performed by Jyotshi Rakesh Sharma with Pradhaman Krishan Koul and Badri Nath Tickoo as the Yajmans. R K Bhat sought the attention of Government in development of the Hindu shrines of Veerinag and Dooru.