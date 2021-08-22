Stranded passengers stage protest at Katra, Jammu Stns as 47 trains again cancelled

‘Talks with protesting farmers remain inconclusive’

3 trains being operated from Jammu: Rlys

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 22: Stranded at Katra Mata Vaishnodevi and Jammu since Friday, a large number of passengers held strong protests at these stations demanding their evacuation, as about 47 trains’ operation was again cancelled today by the Northern Railway authorities here in view of farmers’ agitation and blockade of rail track near Jallandhar in Punjab.

Northern Railways authorities told the Excelsior that the talks of the Punjab Government with the farmer leaders remained inconclusive, therefore, the trains operation on Katra-Jammu-Delhi and Amritsar-Jallandhar-Delhi routes remained suspended for the third consecutive day today. He said the next round of meeting with farmers will be held tomorrow in Jallandhar to resolve the issue.

At Katra, hundreds of stranded passengers held strong protest demonstration during the day. They raised loud slogans against Railway Minister, Home Minister and Lt Governor of J&K- Manoj Sinha. They were demanding their evacuation from Katra to their respective destinations. The agitating people claimed that they were running short of money due to overstay at Katra and Government must make arrangements for their free food, stay and return.

The stranded passengers also held protest at Jammu Railway Station against Railways authorities and the J&K Government, demanding arrangement of their return. The stranded people alleged that they could not reach their homes on Raksha Bandhan festival and had to spent night in the open at Jammu Railway Station and on foot-paths. They alleged that Government had proved “most ineffective”.

A senior official at Jammu Railway Station said that on average about 25 trains from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu are operating every day for the outside destinations and the same number of trains are arriving here every day. Tonight, the Railway authorities are operating three trains- Jhelum Express, Himgiri and Jodhpur Express from Jammu station through diverted routes in Punjab. Another train (Udhampur-Prayagraj Express), will operate from Udhampur station tonight that too, through diverted route. It will help clear some rush of passengers at Jammu and Udhampur. But against the daily operation of 50 trains, 3-4 number is too less to cater to the rush of passengers, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of farmers on Friday launched an indefinite agitation in Jallandhar area and blocked train movement on the Delhi-Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar and the Delhi-Ambala-Ludhiana-Jammu-Udhampur-Katra railway routes. They are demanding increase in the prices of sugarcane and clear pending dues of the farmers.

As hundreds of farmers have sat on dharna on Rail track at Jallandhar and near Phagwara, the movement of passenger and goods trains has been badly hit. The fuel supplies to J&K is also likely to be hit baldy in next 2-3 days due to ongoing agitation of the farmers. Not only routine passengers, thousands of people travelling on Raksha Bandhan festival were also stuck at various places due to blockade of rail track in Punjab.

Sources said the agitating farmers, seeking a hike in sugarcane prices continued to block rail tracks and National Highway in Jallandhar district as a meeting between their representatives and State Ministers remained inconclusive with another round now scheduled with agriculture experts on Monday.

After the meeting on Sunday, senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that no much progress was achieved from today’s meeting and it remained ‘inconclusive.’

He, however, said the Government has assured that outstanding arrears of private mills will be cleared within next 15 days and those of Cooperatives will be settled by September first week.

Another senior farmer leader, Balbir Singh Rajewal, claimed that the blockade will continue till their demand of hike in cane prices is met. Giving more details of the meeting, Dallewal said, “On cost of production issue, the Government admitted that the officials had not given them correct feedback and now in the meeting in Jallandhar these things will be discussed threadbare.”

Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said agriculture experts, officers of Cooperation and Agriculture Departments will hold a meeting in Jallandhar with farmers’ representatives and all calculations regarding cost of production will be worked out.

When asked that cane growers are demanding Rs 400 per quintal, he said the government’s job is to watch interests of farmers as well as the industry.

Meanwhile, Railway officials of Ferozepur division said that a total of 89 trains were cancelled because of the farmers’ protest.

Rail passengers travelling for the festival of Raksha Bandhan festival on Sunday bore the maximum brunt of the blockade. Protesters have blocked the Jallandhar-Phagwara stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar national highway near Dhanowali village of Jallandhar district.

A Northern Railway spokesman said that at least 47 trains have been cancelled today from Jammu, Udhampur and Katra stations. There is no hope of operation of trains even tomorrow as the farmers have refused to lift dharna from the track till their demands are met. The talks with farmers’ leaders also failed today to achieve any result.

The spokesman said that a large number of passengers including hundreds of Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrims are stuck in Katra and Jammu stations. The trains have been cancelled and they are now looking for other options to reach their destinations. Huge rush of passengers has accumulated at Jammu Railway Station, Katra and Udhampur.

Twenty one trains were cancelled at Jammu Station today. The DMU train between Pathankot-Jammu and Udhampur is operating. Except Jhelum Express, Himgiri and Jodhpur Express, all other trains are suspended till tomorrow, a Northern Railway spokesman informed.