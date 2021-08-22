BJP turning blind eye towards concerns of J&K people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Senior Congress leader and former minister Raman Bhalla today said that several core issues have been sidelined by BJP Govt and this has led to feeling of further alienation among people in J&K.

Criticizing the BJP Government, he alleged that the its policy of putting core political issues on the back burner did not auger well for the prospects of peace and stability within J&K. He claimed that recent decisions have created a sense of despondency and restlessness that could have far-reaching, adverse implications for the next generation. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a prolonged period of political unrest and turmoil. J&K cannot be starved of political engagement and initiatives to bring the disgruntled and disillusioned elements into the fold of our democratic processes and systems, he said.

Bhalla said the continued failure of BJP to articulate the need for political engagement with internal and external stakeholders is a threat to the fragile peace in J&K that has been earned after years of political persistence. Former minister expressed utter disappointment over BJP Govt’s failure to touch burning issues of J&K and so far has not reached out to the common man to address public issues.

Interacting with aggrieved persons of Goswami Basti in Gandhi Nagar Constituency , Bhalla said BJP Govt is turning a blind eye towards the apprehensions and concerns of people of J&K, especially Jammu region. Taking a dig at Union Govt, Bhalla claimed that Jammu region is reeling under shortage of various basic requirements but Govt is unmoved.

Former minister reminded BJP of fate of ambitious and prestigious developmental projects of Jammu where party did nothing in implementation of the flagship programme of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, designed to provide continuous power supply to rural areas, Artificial River Tawi Lake Project and its allied project with regard to beautification of the Suryaputri water body, Jammu Gandola, Smart City Project.Bhalla observed that BJP regime has antagonized all sections of people whether it is the youth, Government employees, women or even children, this government has hurt every section of the society.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Bhalla regretted that people of the Jammu region are back stabbed by BJP leadership as the party has brazenly abandoned its core agenda and has adopted indifferent approach towards problems of the masses. He particularly mentioned the power/ water crisis in various areas following which general public going through extreme hardships to manage family affairs.