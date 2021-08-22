Abandoned girl child operated successfully at Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 22: Dr Arjun Malhotra, Consultant Cranio Maxillofacial & Oral Cancer Surgeon at SMVD Narayana Hospital, Kakryal has successfully operated a 5-month-old abandoned girl child with bilateral left lip deformity. The entire cost of this surgery; which would bring a qualitative improvement in the child’s life, has been sponsored by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Describing the case, Dr Gopal Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer of the Hospital, informed that the baby with complete bilateral cleft lip, palate and alveolar deformity was found abandoned by her parents in the parking of a Government Hospital. At that time, the child was merely 4-5 days old and since then, she is under the care of a NGO named Child Welfare Committee, which supports upbringing of such abandoned kids.

Later, with the pro-active initiative of Shalini Sharma, Chairperson of the Committee and the timely philanthropic support rendered by Ramesh Kumar, CEO, SMVD Shrine Board, it became possible to carry out the inevitable surgery in reference. The surgery was performed in the Maxillofacial Surgery department of SMVDNSH; a state-of-art tertiary care hospital and the entire cost of surgery was borne by the Shrine Board. Considering that the girl child might also require 2 or 3 more surgeries in the due course, the Shrine Board management has assured of all necessary support for the child, in the future as well.

Speaking on the occasions, M M Mathavan, Facility Director, Narayana Hospital, assured that the Hospital shall continue to work in tandem with the Shrine Board to provide relief in similar cases, in the larger interest of the society.