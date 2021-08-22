Shahid conducts 2-day extensive tour of tribal hamlets in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Aug 22: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary conducted an extensive 2-days visit to tribal hamlets in district Shopian for assessment of implementation plan devised for nomadic tribal population under various schemes rolled out by the department.

Extensive visit and public interaction for first hand assessment were held in various highland pastures including Marheen, Gaibaar, Jamwal, Dubjan, Nangasar, Sathrian, Peerpal, Doongi Marg and Peer marg where people from other tribal hamlets inhabited by migratory population also participated with included Setti, Jajjinad, Hathipar, Taran, Kamal Kote, and Dheli.

The issues and demands raised by the public included participation in FRA implementation including focus on community rights, strengthening educational system, repair of Dharas (huts), ration supply, water supply, solar lights, transit accommodation, shelter sheds, support for youth, facilities in Dhoks, mobile connectivity and other basic infrastructure.

Feedback was obtained about various projects and comprehensive awareness session was conducted about various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects launched by the tribal affairs department for tribal communities including special schemes for migratory population pursuant to recent survey conducted for resource planning.

Dr Shahid held detailed discussion with the local tribal families and informed about various initiatives approved by the Government for their welfare including establishment of transit accommodation at Peer Marg and Dubjan, shelter sheds , sheep farms, provision of solar light, repair of hutments and infrastructure development. He also briefed about two residential schools being planned by the Government for children migrating with families. The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted quality education.

The Tribal Affairs Department is also providing mobile hospitals for healthcare of nomadic families and veterinary mobile units to be placed near highland pastures. It was also discussed to provide LPG cylinders and burner to all the families for clean energy regime and strengthening conservation efforts. Wildlife Deptt and WWF offered to make many efforts for welfare of tribal community linked with conservation

A detailed meeting was also held with district administration Shopian about tribal welfare. Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Vaish discussed various measures being taken with focus on socio-economic welfare, livelihood, education and infrastructure. The Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptt appreciated the proactive role being played by DC Shopian and district administration for tribal welfare.

Director Agriculture, Kashmir Iqbal Choudhary discussed with nomadic families about various plans for farming in tribal areas. ADC Shopian, Joint Director Planning, DFO Wildlife, CEO and other officers responded to various demands.