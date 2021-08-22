AB-PMJAY counters found locked at SMHS, patients suffer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 22: The counters of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) that have been established at SMHS Hospital Srinagar were today found locked, leaving scores of attendants to fend for themselves.

A number of attendants told Excelsior that the counters were found locked on Sunday even as the hospital has to provide round the clock services to the patients.

“I had to get some medicines whose market cost was very high, I had a golden card and thought to get it from there, but to my surprise, I found the doors of Room Number 100 and 16 locked,” attendant of a patient said while adding that he has got photographic evidence of the same.

The aggrieved attendants said that while the medicines were to be procured immediately, they were forced to buy the same from the market. They questioned the use of such a scheme when there are no facilitators present at times of emergency.

“The Govern-ment had done a good thing for the poor, but see, the hospital is in a deep slumber; they had to be present here for the service of the poor,” they said.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Kanwarjit Singh told Excelsior that the counters are meant to remain open round the clock, however, when he was informed about the rooms being locked, he said, he will look into it.