LG inaugurates 42 transmission & distribution projects executed by JKPDD

Excelsior Correspondent

Anantnag, Mar 23: In yet another step to augment the power capacity by strengthening the power infrastructure in the UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated 42 transmission and distribution projects executed by Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), worth Rs 357 crores, here at Anantnag.

Click here to watch video

The Lt Governor said that the newly executed power projects will substantially improve the power supply in all 10 districts of the Kashmir Division. ‘I believe the operationalization of these augmented facilities will ensure all-round development in the region’, he added.

Recalling that in August 2019, Prime Minister had laid the foundation of a developed and progressive Jammu & Kashmir, the Lt Governor noted that the UT administration had ensured to the common citizens the access to basic necessities of quality roads, electricity and water on priority basis.

While speaking on the reforms introduced by the government, the Lt Governor highlighted the initiatives taken to strengthen and improve J&K’s power infrastructure which had remained dilapidated for the last several decades.

“Our AT&C losses are high and it is our social obligation to make power a self-sustaining, fast-growing sector of J&K”, the Lt Governor said.

To address the current power deficit, we have initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In 70 years, J&K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in three years and trebled in seven years, added the Lt Governor.

Currently, Transmission & Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed, and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission & Distribution network across the UT. This will help the administration to bridge the basic infrastructural gap between cities and villages, observed the Lt Governor.

Complimenting the workforce of JKPDD for setting new standards in the timely completion of power projects, the Lt Governor said that the aim of the administration is to provide quality electricity to all citizens and businesses. These augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy, the Lt Governor said.

Since August 2019, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades. Once the prestigious Ladakh- Jammu Kashmir- Punjab transmission line project gets the final nod by the central government, there will be no dearth of power availability in J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated Government’s commitment to make the UT power surplus in the next four years, and urged people to be equal partners in this transformative journey.

Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is a participant in the process of nation-building and their contribution to socio-economic development and progress in every sector is invaluable, the Lt Governor observed.

I appeal to the people to support the efforts of the administration by installing smart meters to reduce power theft and enabling government to provide 24×7 quality power supply to all the consumers across the region, the Lt Governor further added.

Basharat Qayoom, MD JKPDCL, in his welcome address, briefed about the efforts being made to provide quality power supply to the people.

The projects inaugurated today include augmentation of GSS Mirbazar from 320 MVA to 475 MVA, GSS Mattan from 70 MVA to 100 MVA, GSS Lissar from 50 MVA to 100 MVA, GSS Amargarh from 97.5 to 135 MVA; new 100 MVA, 132/33 kV GIS Khanyar, D/C 132 kV grade underground cable from GSS Wanganpora to GIS Khanyar; 15 new 33/kV receiving stations across Kashmir, augmentation of eleven 33/11 kV receiving stations, sub-transmission & distribution works.

Pertinently, the long-pending Capacity Augmentation of Grid Sub Station of Mir Bazar costing Rs 30 crores and Mattan Grid Sub-Station costing Rs 7.7 crores will directly benefit more than a million population of Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam; Abdul Jabbar, DIG SKR; Ashish Mishra, SSP Anantnag; Dr G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Kulgam; Chief Engineers, public representatives; political leaders and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.