Govt fixes different timelines for Revenue, I&C, SW, Agri Deptts for hassle free services

Digitization of land record in all distts by August 15

‘Haats’ to come up in each district for promotion of goods

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Mar 23: Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has fixed different timelines for the Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Social Welfare and Agriculture Departments for providing various services to the people in the hassle free and transparent manner.

These timelines were fixed by the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in a high-level meeting convened recently and attended by all the Administrative Secretaries. During the meeting, all the departments gave a broad perspective of their objectives and targets for the next financial year.

Official sources privy to the discussion held in the meeting told EXCELSIOR that Chief Secretary has directed the Revenue Department to ensure distribution of trilingual revenue passbooks in Srinagar and Jammu districts by March 31, 2022 and digitization of land record in all the districts of the Union Territory by August 15, 2022.

“Roll-out a mechanism for land record verification system for stakeholders/buyers enabling the tracking of land record trail/past history through suitable IT intervention and automated land demarcation service by March ending”, sources said quoting the directions of the Chief Secretary, adding for roll-out of end-to-end digitization of services including Farad issuance timeline of one month has been fixed by the Government.

In order to prevent unauthorized land transactions, the Chief Secretary has asked the Revenue Department to implement Real-Time Land Transaction Communication System so that SMS alerts are issued at every stage of the transaction/process. Further, the Revenue Department has been directed to provide office accommodation to all the Patwaris within 15 days with name and mobile number of Patwaris and daily meeting hours painted on the walls of such offices.

Digitizing all Girdawaris and switching all Patwari-level services to online mode and establishment of helpline for complaints related to revenue matters are among the other directions issued by the Chief Secretary to the Revenue Department, sources informed.

About the Industries and Commerce Department, the Government has laid thrust on constitution of a committee to monitor timely grant of requisite NOC/permissions and other services through the Single Window System to resolve issues in the smooth development of industries in J&K.

“Constitute Haats in every district to promote sale of industrial, handloom and handicraft goods within a month”, sources said quoting the direction of the Chief Secretary.

As far as Social Welfare Department is concerned, the Government has directed that at least one Child Care Institute, Old Age Home and Nari Niketan should be operationalized in each district by April 1, 2022. The department has also been asked to promote digital literacy among all beneficiaries and round the clock functioning of dedicated helpline, timely disbursement of pensions to all pensioners and end-to-end digitization of “Laadli Beti Scheme”.

Keeping in mind the fast spreading menace of drugs, the Chief Secretary has directed the Social Welfare Department to roll out “Nasha Mukt J&K” campaign in consultation with the Home Department as early as possible. Further, instructions have been issued for making all the Government buildings accessible to people with disabilities and in old age under Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan in coordination with the Public Works Department.

Introducing early childhood learning under New Education Policy across Anganwari centres in consultation with the School Education Department and organizing special campaigns against leprosy, polio, anaemia and malnutrition are among the other directives issued by the Government to the Social Welfare Department.

Similarly, the Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Horticulture Departments have been asked to ensure universal distribution of soil health cards to all farmers by May 31, 2022. Thrust has also been laid on enhancing the horticulture production by bringing more area under high density plantations in both the divisions of the Union Territory and creation of 56 Farmers Produce Organization (FPOs) in consultation with the Cooperative Department.

Focusing on establishing food processing industries under the FME Programme of the Central Government, ensuring 100% POS distribution of fertilizers, broadening the scope of Krishi Radio and ensuring additional one lakh metric tonnes capacity of CA stores next year are among the other directives to these departments.