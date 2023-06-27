LG Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident In Doda And Ramban

JAMMU, Jun 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected.”

The Lt Governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.