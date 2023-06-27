DSEJ Announces Summer Break For Schools Falling In Winter Zones Of Jammu

JAMMU, Jun 27: School Education Department Tuesday announced summer vacation for all government and private schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu division from July-03.

Director of School Education Jammu said, “All the government and recognized private schools falling in winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from July-03 to July-12.

“It is further ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period,” DSEJ said.

The official communique further states that if any default on part of the head of the schools or teaching staff in observance of the schedule shall attract action under rules. (KNO)