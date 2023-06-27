Mansukh Mandaviya Reviews Healthcare Facilities For Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI, Jun 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed health services and facilities for Amarnath Yatra devotees with senior health ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials on June 27.

The minister was briefed on medical care and facilities for the Yatra. He directed officials to support the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure pilgrims receive necessary health services for the challenging journey.

“Will ensure the devotees are provided the best health services and medical facilities during the Yatra,” the minister stated.

Amarnath Yatra presents unique geoclimatic challenges, particularly related to high altitude. In line with the directives of the Union Health Minister, the Ministry of Health is supporting the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in organising healthcare arrangements for the pilgrimage.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance and anticipate the necessary health requirements for the journey.

Medical facilities have been set up by the Union Health Ministry at the base camp and en route with the required infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Health’s official statement, the ministry has fully funded and supported the establishment of two 100-bedded hospitals by DRDO at two axis routes, Baltal and Chandanwari, which have been operationalised.

“These hospitals will include the accommodation facilities of staff deputed for yatra. These hospitals would have all facilities for diagnosis and treatment including lab facilities, radio diagnosis, gynaecological, ICUs, hyperbaric oxygen chambers.” the statement added.

These hospitals would be functioning 24×7 and would be manned by specialist doctors with an independent trauma unit also.

DGHS is deputing healthcare workers from 11 states/UTs and central government hospitals for the Amarnath Yatra in four batches.

The ministry is also providing capacity building to doctors and paramedics for managing high-altitude sickness. The Emergency Medical Relief division is conducting an on-site assessment of medical facilities and makeshift hospitals for reviewing preparedness.

A customized real-time data collection module is being developed for the Amarnath Yatra. This module, integrated into the National Centre for Disease Control’s IHIP portal, aims to enhance emergency preparedness and gather information on disease patterns and health-related issues.

The Health Ministry has developed advisories for pilgrims and SOPs for medical management of high-altitude emergencies during the Amarnath Yatra. (Agencies)