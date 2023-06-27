Man Found Hanging From Pole In J&K’s Rajouri, Relatives Block Highway

Jammu, Jun 27: The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a pole in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, sparking a protest by his family demanding a probe in the case, officials said.

Parveen Kumar, a salesman living on rent along with his wife and a child, was found dead at Bareri village in Nowshera area in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Kumar is a native of Jammu’s Khour. His relatives first staged a protest outside Nowshera police station and later blocked the Jammu-Poonch National Highway near Nowshera bridge.

They demanded an in-depth investigation into Kumar’s death, claiming that he might have fallen victim to a conspiracy.

The protesters dispersed after the police officers who visited the scene assured them that the investigation into the matter has already been initiated and will be taken to a logical conclusion, the officials said. (Agencies)