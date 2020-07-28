LG e-inaugurates JMC Command & Control Centre, GPS based Vehicle Tracking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today e-inaugurated Jammu Municipal Corporation’s state of the art Command & Control Centre in the presence of Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department. Besides, launching a GPS based Vehicle Tracking Management System (VTMS) , image-based mobile application for attendance of field employees, and Building Construction mobile application for Real Time Monitoring of activities undertaken by the Corporation.

Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Mayor, JMC, Adv. Purnima Sharma; Jammu Municipal Commissioner, Avny Lavasa among others were also present at the e-inauguration of the services.

Furnished with professional modular equipment, the Command & Control Centre has been equipped with industrial grade cybersecurity. The centre will also serve as a base for backend functioning & monitoring of GPS based Vehicular Tracking Management System App, GPS/ Image-based e-Attendance App for field staff of corporation and Building Construction Monitoring App and gradually for future IT-related initiatives of the corporation.

Briefing the Lt Governor, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, noted that these initiatives by the corporation will bring efficiency in operations as 126 vehicles have been outsourced by the corporation for the door to door collection of garbage while another fleet of 142 vehicles is working on secondary transportation of the city’s garbage. The GPS based VTMS helps in tracking the sanitation vehicles hours, location, and area of operation. The system will provide a digital log book and report of the daily area covered. Further, the e-Attendance App will help keep track of Sanitation Workers and Supervisors thereby resulting in improved manpower handling.

The Lieutenant Governor was apprised that the Building Construction Monitoring App will help in uploading and mapping of approved building plans, ward-wise mapping of Enforcement Inspectors, e-Reporting of violations in approved building plans and case-wise progression of plans.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also launched the ambitious and important Project of Legacy Waste Treatment undertaken by Jammu Municipal Corporation at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, whereby the decades-old waste dumping site is to be cleared.

The area has been used as a Dumping site for Municipal Solid Waste for last thirty years. These huge dumps of waste now referred to as Legacy Waste is to be scientifically treated as per National Green Tribunal guidelines. Jammu City generates approx 350 MT of garbage per day and its management and treatment is a challenging task ahead.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor convened a commemoration ceremony of Van Mahotsav by planting a sapling of Golden Cypress in Raj Bhawan premises, Jammu. Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Department of Forests, Ecology & Environment, Dr. Mohit Gera, PCCF & HoFF, J&K and other senior officers of the Forest Department attended the event.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a documentary film and booklet on the “Green J&K Drive” which concluded in March 2020. He also launched a Forest protection Mobile Application “Pahredar” for encouraging public participation for effective protection of forest from illegal felling, encroachments, forest fires, human-animal conflict and natural calamities.

It was further informed that the Forest Protection Mobile Application facilitates real-time recording by which any person can record an event that is detrimental for the forests of UT and the same could be reported to the concerned DFO with photographs. The mobile app also uses GPS to send the location of the incident to the concerned official. It has a time-bound response system which can be tracked by higher officials as well as Registered User.

The Lt Governor stressed the need for protecting the green gold of Jammu and Kashmir. He further appealed the public for the wide use of the innovative Mobile Application “Pahredar” for real-time reporting & response on forest protection. He directed the Forest department to work relentlessly in rapid restoration of degraded and open forests.

He while acknowledging the importance of Van Mahotsav encouraged everyone to plant more trees and reaffirm our commitment to a greener and sustainable planet.