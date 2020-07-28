4 more Corona deaths in Jammu, Ladakh; 179 test positive

10 staffers, patients from pvt hospital +ve

Tehsildar, 9 from Kanachak, 7 of family, 6 from DPL Jammu test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 28: Two more COVID patients died in Ramban and Jammu districts today and two in the Union Territory of Ladakh while 179 more Corona positive cases were reported in Jammu region including six staff members, one of them a female doctor and five Nurses and four patients from American Institute of Oncology (AIO) Sidhra, a PG doctor and Nurse of ASCOMS Sidhra, nine persons from village Deharan in Kanachak, seven members of a family at Upper Shiv Nagar near Shakti Nagar, 3 of a family in Bakshi Nagar, six IRP personnel at District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu, a Tehsildar, SBI official and distributor of soft drinks company in Rajouri, an NDPS accused at Banihal police station, 10 more employees of three private companies working for Railways in Ramban, three of a family including six months baby at Garh Mandi Samba and shopkeepers from Kathua, Rajouri and Nowshera towns.

Jammu region’s total cases today crossed 4000.

A 25-year-old youth from Suligam Ramban with multiple ailments became the youngest COVID fatality in Jammu region which was also the first in Ramban district when he died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu at 5.30 am today.

The youth was sampled for COVID on July 15 and was tested positive. He was referred to the GMC Jammu on July 21 from the CHC Batote as known case of POTS Spine on ATT for last 10 months, seizure disorder since three years, jaundice and gluteus abscess. He was put on oxygen yesterday and died early today, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh told the Excelsior.

The youth was cremated as per COVID protocol at Seri, Ramban this evening with limited family members allowed to attend cremation, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

This was first COVID casualty in Ramban district.

A 79-year-old man from Talab Tillo who was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital yesterday after testing COVID positive and referred to the GMC Jammu at 6.15 am today died this evening. He was suffering from high fever respiratory distress. He was put on oxygen and ventilator, the doctors said.

His body has been packed as per COVID protocol and kept in the GMC Jammu mortuary. It will be cremated as per the SOP tomorrow.

With today’s two deaths, the Corona toll has gone up to 25 in Jammu region. Jammu district has highest number of 16 casualties followed by two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each at Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Samba and Poonch.

Leh district today also reported two Corona casualties including a local ex-serviceman and a migrant worker from Bihar taking death toll in the UT of Ladakh to six-three each in Leh and Kargil while 21 new cases pushed the UT’s Corona cases to 1327. Ladakh has 254 active cases-194 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

Fifty five persons today reported positive for Coronavirus in Jammu district.

They include nine persons, four of them women, from village Deharan in Kanachak area. They were contacts of an IRP constable who had reached the village by air from Srinagar and was tested negative on return. Later, he developed symptoms at home and went for testing again in which he reported positive. The positives include the cop’s family members, relatives and some neighbours.

Police teams led by SHO Kanachak Inspector Ravi Parihar reached the village and contained houses of positive persons.

Six staff members including a doctor and five Nurses of American Institute of Oncology Sidhra and six IRP 18th constables from District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu, a Post Graduate student and Nurse of ASCOMS Sidhra, a couple from Sainik Colony, three persons from Mandal in Satwari area, four persons including two women from Miran Sahib and a couple from Sainik Colony also reported Corona positive in Jammu district.

Seven members of a family in Upper Shiv Nagar near Shakti Nagar and three of a family in Bakshi Nagar also tested positive. One member of Shiv Nagar family reported positive initially followed by six others. The Bakshi Nagar family had no travel history.

A patient who had gone for dialysis in a private clinic at Rehari Chungi tested positive after which the clinic was contained.

Other positives of Jammu district include two youth from New Plot, three from RS Pura including two from Tanda and Kotli Charkan villages, two from Muthi, one of them a Medical Representative, a youth each from Marble Market Trikuta Nagar, Gadigarh, Ambphalla, Paloura, Salair, Nanak Nagar, Akalpur, Nagrota, Akhnoor, Digiana, Gujjar Nagar, Channi Himmat, Muthi, Niki Tawi, Bishnah and Krishan Colony.

A 52-year-old man from Janipura, 44-year-old from Bantalab, two elderly persons from Chinore, one senior citizen from Janipura, 50-year-old from Roop Nagar, 38-year-old from Janipura, 45-year-old woman from Christian Colony, 55-year-old woman from Prem Nagar, 45-year-old female from Satwari, 56-year-old woman from Ranibagh, 61-year-old from Gadigarh, 42-year-old from RS Pura, a teen-age girl from RS Pura and 49-year-old from Channi Himmat also reported Corona positive in Jammu district. Rest of the positives in Jammu district were nearly two dozen security personnel and many with travel history.

A total of 55 persons tested positive in Jammu district.

Rajouri district also reported 51 Corona positive cases including a Tehsildar posted in Kalakote Sub Division, an SBI official from Nowshera, distributor of a soft drinks company at Thanna Mandi, whose nearly 70 employees had tested positive for the virus in Bari Brahamana and two shopkeepers each from Nowshera and Kalakote towns.

SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said all positive persons have been shifted to COVID Care Facilities.

Other positives of Rajouri district were four each from Kalakote and Draj/Samote, five from Sunderbani, six from Nowshera, two from Manjakote and one each from Saranoo, Budhal and Hasplote.

Three IRP personnel, one JKP cop and an Army porter also tested positive in Rajouri. Seventeen positives hailed from Red Zones.

Twenty three more persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in Ramban district including a head constable posted at Ramban police station and an NDPS accused under custody at Banihal police station besides 10 more employees of three private companies working for the Railways. All other positives were also locals who were tested for the virus during random sampling.

Nineteen persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district including one from Main Market Kathua, which was the first case there. The market is being contained.

Seven positives hailed from Ward Nos. 10 and 14 of Kathua district which have already been declared as Containment Zones and were contacts of positive person, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said, adding one personnel each from Army, CRPF and ITBP also tested positive in the district.

Two other positives were locals with travel history and rest travelers from other States and districts.

Eight persons including five travelers and three security personnel-one each from Army, IRP and SSB today tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district.

Three positive security personnel hailed from Ramnagar, Kawa Udhampur and Patna.

In Samba district, six persons have tested Corona positive including four contacts of a positive person from Garh Mandi. They include a six months old male baby, one and a half years old female child, five years old girl and 58 year-old-woman.

Two other positives of the district were an IRP constable and one 47-year-old male from Ramgarh, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

Of six persons who reported positive today in Poonch district, four hailed from Mendhar including Ward No. 4 Jarhanwali, Chatral, Chunga and Golhad, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said. Two of them were shopkeepers while another was a traveler from Uttar Pradesh.

A 33-year-old shopkeeper from Poonch and 39-year-old constable from DPL Poonch have also tested positive.

Five persons who were infected by the virus in Reasi district include driver of CMO Reasi hailing from Seela Panasa, 32-year-old private Railways company staffer of Anji Khad, a youth from Mari and 32-year-old from Pouni, who had returned from Sunderbani. Other two were travelers.

Four persons tested positive in Kishtwar district including three contacts of positive person hailing from Chatroo, Tagood and Udil. Fourth positive was a traveler from Pulwama.

Two travelers hailing from Ghat tested COVID positive in Doda district.

With today’s positives, Jammu region now has 4067 Corona cases including 1877 active. As many as 2166 Corona patients have recovered while there have been 25 casualties.

Forty six persons were today discharged after treatment from different COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 20 in Jammu, nine each in Kathua and Samba, three Udhampur, two each in Rajouri and Poonch and one in Reasi district.