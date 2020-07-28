Cloth showroom gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: A cloth showroom was completely gutted in fire in New Plot area today evening.

As per police sources, fire broke out in the cloth showroom owned by Ramesh Mahajan today evening at New Plot.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with two tenders reached the spot and after hectic efforts doused the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

In this regard, cognizance has been taken by Rehari Police.

When contacted Incharge Police Post Rehari SI Shakeel Manhas told the EXCELSIOR that cloth showroom was completely gutted in fire. The fire broke out probably due to short circuit and exact reason could be ascertained after investigation completes, he added.