Mir asks frontal wings to gear up for exposing BJP’s falsehood

JAMMU, July 28: Pradesh Congress Committee president, GA Mir today asked the frontal wings of the party to gear up for exposing BJP’s falsehood.

An impressive function was held by the Pradesh While welcoming Chaman Lal Manyal, senior PDP leader of Raipur Domana Constituency along with his supporters into the Congress party at party office in presence of senior leaders Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Ch Shah Mohd and Hari Singh Chib today, Mir said Congress party is fast emerging as the only choice of people because of its progressive policies, democratic and secular values being strengthened by the party. He said that secularism is the strength of Indian nation and only Congress can lead the State and the entire Nation to the path of peace, progress and prosperity by strengthening secular fabric of this country.

Mula Ram while welcoming the new comers in the party said that the SC leaders who joined Congress today will work hard for strengthening the party at grass root level. He said that more people want to join Congress Party under the dynamic leadership of Sonia Gandhi. He further said that BJP and its sister organizations has started creating certain odd issues to divert the attention of general public from their failures but people are not fool, they will teach them lesson at the appropriate time.

Raman Bhalla said that both Modi led Central Govt and previous PDP-BJP State Governments have failed to fulfil even a single commitment with the people and brought miseries for the common man due to their wrong policies. The achievement of Govt is that the divisive forces have succeeded in vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country. There is hue and cry everywhere and nobody feels secure in the present regime.

CL Manyal said that he was impressed with the working and secular approach of Congress party which is progressing very fast. He said that in the present time it is only the Congress party which can lead the country to the prosperity and development.

Earlier, PCC chief addressed meeting of Party’s frontal organizations/departments/cells of JKPCC at PCC office. During meeting various ways and means were discussed to strengthen the party at grass root level.

The meeting attended by Indu Pawar – president Mahila Congress, Shiv Kumar Sharma ( INTUC), Uday Bhanu Chib (Youth Congress), Rajesh Sadotra (Sewa Dal ), GL Chalotra- former MLA (SC Deptt), Sobat Ali- Corporator (ST), Suresh Dogra (OBC), Gurdarshan Singh (Minority Dept), Col. Swarn Singh, (Ex-Servicemen), Ch Gharu Ram- Ex-Minister (Kissan Congress), Krishan Lal Gupta (Senior Citizen Forum), Advo Bhavishya Soodan (RTI Cell), Rajvir Singh- ( Un-organized Cell), Kamal Singh-Corporator (ULBs ), Vinod Sharma (Refugee Cell), Narinder Gupta (Sports Cell) and S. Gajan Singh (Transport Wing).