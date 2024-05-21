LG condoles passing away of Iran’s President, FM

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi & Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian. We pray to almighty to give families strength & fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow. We stand with people of Iran in this hour of grief”.