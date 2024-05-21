XEn accuses SE of being absent from duty, but finding fault with others

2 Senior Engineers of PW(R&B) Dept lock horns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: A Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer in the Public Works (R&B) Department have apparently locked horns by accusing each other of being absent from duty.

The tussle has come to light through surfacing of a bizarre official reply by the Executive Engineer, who has accused his senior of not being himself available in the office, but putting reputation of others on stake by complaining about their absence from duty.

The reply, a copy of which is available with the Excelsior, has come in response to the office letter by Dinesh Kumar Nayyar, Superintending Engineer, PWD(R&B) Kathua-Samba Circle, written to Vikas Behal, Executive Engineer PWD(R&B) Division Kathua, regarding the public representative, contractors as well as media persons complaining absence of the latter from the office.

Alleging that the office letter by the Superintending Engineer, under reference number PWD/SE/KS/258-60, dated 03-05-2024, has been written without confirming the reality, the Executive Engineer , in his reply, has claimed that he works till late evenings and remains present in station even on Sunday and holidays.

Stating that no person can question about his presence in the office as he is always available at the station, the Executive Engineer, in his written reply, number 694-96/G, dated 10-05-2024, has retorted that the Superintending Engineer himself was not available in office.

“Before replying with regard to absence, I would like to intimate that on May 7, 8, 10 and 11, as you were not available in your office, many PRIs, media persons and contractors had come to meet you but returned disappointed. As far as my presence with regard to May 2 and 3 is concerned, I want to intimate that I had the permission of District Development Commissioner, Kathua,” reads the reply by Executive Engineer Vikas Behal to Superintending Engineer Dinesh Kumar Nayyar, with a request to the latter to confirm the reality before writing such letters so that someone’s reputation is not put on stake.

Copy of the reply was also forward to Secretary PW(R&B) Department, Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Department, Zone Jammu and District Development Commissioner, Kathua.