LG chairs Ladakh Development Conclave, discusses perspective plans for Leh, Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 13: Third in series, Ladakh Development Conclave was chaired by Lt Governor RK Mathur in Leh to discuss the perspective plans of the Housing & Urban Development sector.

The conclave commenced with a presentation giving an overview of the vision and status of various proposed and ongoing projects under the Housing & Urban Development Department by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, H&UD, covering various aspects of urban planning, mobility, public utilities, beautification, sanitation etc. Besides, consultant agencies also presented the status of preparation of the Master Plan of both the cities.

Addressing the event, Lt Governor R K Mathur stressed the need for coordinated sustained efforts by all stakeholders to materialize the vision of 2050 of sustainable development in Ladakh. He stated that the executing agencies need to take climate changes into consideration while designing any infrastructure project.

He further stated that in years to come, Ladakh will reach nearer to achieving the goal of Carbon Neutrality and will target to have transportation systems driven by renewable sources like hydrogen, solar and electricity.

In terms of mobility and transportation, LG Mathur complimented the Traffic Police Department of Leh and the intervention of the Chairman LAHDC Leh in solving the traffic congestion issue in the town. He asked for a similar effort to be made for Kargil.

Further, the Lt. Governor urged that the Councils and Administration to work together against land encroachment and expressed the need to take appropriate actions against violations of construction and environmental laws.

Alongside the event, LG Mathur virtually inaugurated the Water ATMs for Leh town. Ten Water ATMs have been stationed at different locations across the Leh town and peripheral areas. These Water ATMs are based on ultra-filtration technology and dispense both normal and warm water on payment of prescribed charges either through coins or smart cards.

Speaking during the event, Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan highlighted the problems of Kargil city like unplanned construction, traffic congestion, shortage of manpower etc. and expressed satisfaction that with the planned interventions these long pending issues would be solved.

Sharing his views on the topic, Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyaltson stated that migration from rural to urban areas in search of employment opportunities and facilities also needs relevant attention by planned development in rural areas.

Addressing the event, Advisor, Umang Narula said that Leh is growing in terms of infrastructure and utilities but the need of the hour is sustainable growth in a regulated and planned manner.

Principal Secretary, Pawan Kotwal urged on addressing the issue of unregulated heights of building constructions. He suggested issuing standing instructions to incorporate solar passive construction technologies and the inclusion of Sewage Treatment Plants in commercial buildings being constructed in Ladakh.

ADGP Leh, Satish Khandare stressed on inclusions of fire safety measures and obtain the NOC of the traffic department while issuing permission of commercial buildings. He suggested that for an efficient traffic plan, the Traffic Police Department be included in the initial planning phase of various projects.

Secretary Power Development Department stated that the prospects of underground wiring systems are being explored.

President MC of Leh and Vice President MC Kargil also highlighted the issues of the ULBs. The meeting concluded with discussions on the carrying out Health, Cleanliness and Educational drives as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.