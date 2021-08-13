Dr Jitendra visits J&K Camp for displaced persons, extends Ayushman Bharat date

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today visited the Kashmir House at 5, Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi to oversee the Special J&K Camp set up for displaced persons including Kashmiri Pandits and PoJK residents , for registration with consequent benefits like Domicile Certificate etc.

During the visit, the Minister also announced that, on popular demand, the facility of registration date for Ayushman Bharat scheme is being extended for another one week and if required, it will be extended further.

Dr Jitendra Singh was accompanied, among others, by J&K Resident Commissioner Neeraj Kumar IAS, prominent social activist Sanjay Ganjoo and Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner T K Bhatt.

Domicile Certificates will enable the displaced persons to avail benefits and privileges like government jobs and avenues for their wards to pursue higher education.

The accompanying officials informed Dr Jitendra Singh that the J&K Government through its Relief Commissioner set up the camp office, which has been functioning since 10th August and keeping in view the trend, it is expected that 10,000 persons will apply till today evening .

Dr Jitendra Singh suggested that if need be, more such camps could be set up in future so that all the displaced persons may take benefit of this facility. After reconstitution of J&K state as UT, a provision has been made for citizens of J&K to get a Domicile Certificate. The Minister said, though an online registration facility has also been created but for Kashmiri Pandits, PoJK and others living in Delhi-NCR, this facility of physical registration has been provided so that they register without any hassles in large numbers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is also a facility for registration for Ayushman Bharat Scheme which is called Sehat Scheme in J&K. J&K is the only State/UT in India where Ayushman Bharat coverage has been extended to all citizens, he added. The Minister also announced the extension of date for Ayushman Bharat registration by one week.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, like all other residents of Jammu and Kashmir, displaced persons after registration will also get free treatment up to 5 lakh rupees under this scheme. He added another benefit of this scheme would be that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only, rather, treatment can be availed from thousands of hospitals empanelled under this scheme across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, 30 years ago thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir valley and since then they were living in Delhi and other places, facing various hardships. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to address their issues with sensitivity and now it is the duty of all to live up to the spirit of this sensitivity.