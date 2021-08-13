CEO Shrine Board reviews underground cabling project

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 13: Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reviewed the present status of the implementation of underground cabling project enroute from Katra to Bhawan, at a meeting held here today.

The underground cabling work from Katra to Bhawan and in the surrounding areas has been allotted to M/s JSP Projects P Ltd by JPDCL (Project Wing) on the basis of tendering process, partially funded under the PMDP and by the Shrine Board. This high utility project will have a SCADA compliance based monitoring system of the electric network. With the implementation of this project, the existing LT / HT overhead electricity line will be replaced by underground cabling to ensure uninterrupted power supply along the track and in the Bhawan area.

Taking an extensive review of the project, the Chief Executive Officer stressed for expeditious completion of the laying of HT / LT Cables at the remaining stretches on the track including the foundations of Package Sub-Station (PSS), Ring Main Units (RMUs), Feeder Pillars and Street Poles etc. The Superintendent Engineer, JPDCL and State Coordinator, RECPDCL were asked for close monitoring, besides, ensuring adequacy of manpower, machinery, material and all other wherewithal for expeditiously completion of the entire work before the ensuing Navratras.

It was also emphasised that compressing and tile laying works should be completed simultaneously, adding that the work on most congested areas need also to be completed on priority.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB asked the Project Manager, executing agency to ensure its entire completion expeditiously and strictly as per the envisaged timelines for largely facilitating the pilgrims.

Among those who participated in the meeting, included Hem Kant Prashar, Chief Accounts Officer, Vishavjeet Singh, Dy Chief Executive Officer, Superintending Engineer JPDCL, State Coordinator RECPDCL, other concerned officers and engineers of the Shrine Board and representative of the executing agency of the project.