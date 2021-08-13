HC grants interim bail to Ayush docs

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 13: High Court today granted interim bail to Ayush doctors in a case registered in the Crime Branch against them.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul granted interim bail to the Ayush doctors, two days after their bail was rejected by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Those who were granted interim bail include Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Dr Farooq Ahmad Naqashbandi, Dr Mohammad Amin Kawa, Dr Javid Hussain Magloo, Dr Riyaz Ahmad Teli and Dr Shiraz Ahmad Lone, all office bearers of the Ayush Doctors Association.

Earlier two doctors- Dr Zahoor Ahmad Tantary and Dr Shabir Ahmad Parray, were arrested by the Crime Branch in case FIR No. 34/2021 U/S 420,120-B, 506 RPC r/w 5 (2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir. They were sent to 7 day Police custody.

The Crime Branch Kashmir registered FIR against the Ayush Doctors Association on the basis of a complaint of Dr Shabir Ahmad Sheikh (Gaffari) accusing the Association of blackmailing the doctors.

The complainant has been booked by the Crime Branch (FIR No.16/2020 under RPS 420) last year for drawing salary as a government teacher for seven years while he was pursuing Bachelors in Unani Medicine in Andhra Pradesh.